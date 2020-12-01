Jade Picon Flaunts Enviable Figure In Striking Bandanna Bikini

Instagram sensation Jade Picon flaunted her figure while wearing an interesting bathing suit that captivated her 10.5 million followers. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 30, saw the model reclining on a boat as she wore the unique bikini.

Jade wore blue bikini bottoms that sat high over her tanned hips. But, it was her top that really caught the attention of her followers. It appeared that she had used a bandanna in a matching shade as the top half of her attire. Folded in half, the blue-and-white cloth was tied around her chest. The triangular top pointed down toward her navel and partly covered her flat stomach.

She completed the look with a navy blue-and-white bucket hat to keep the sun off her face. Her dark locks tumbling down around her shoulders as she posed on board a boat. Sitting with one arm propping her up, Jade stared at the camera as a slight breeze kicked up her hair and blowing tendrils around her pretty face.

Behind her, the stunningly clear water of the ocean could be seen as it met with the blue sky. Several thin clouds filled the sky but it appeared to be a warm day as the celebrity enjoyed her time outdoors.

Jade’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within one day, the photo had already racked up a whopping 497,000 likes and more than 1.500 comments from her dedicated admirers.

The vast majority of comments were written in languages other than English. Often used was the Portuguese term “maravilhosa.” This means “wonderful, according to a Google translation. “Perfeita,” or perfect, was another often-used word.

“BARBIE GIRL,” a fan declared enthusiastically in all-caps.

“Love this look!” a user exclaimed in the comments section.

“Oh my… wow you’re simply perfect,” another person wrote, also adding three heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her supporters avoided the language barrier altogether by using emoji rather than words when it came to commenting on the stunning photograph. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. Often, users ran long strings of these together in an effort to show their appreciation.

Jade recently shared another unique bathing suit with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore an animal-print bikini as she posed in a tropical location. The straps crisscrossed her flawless body as she stood with her back to the camera. Behind her, a gorgeous beach location stretched out and her fans were instantly captivated by the stunning image.