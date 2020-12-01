Qimmah Russo Stuns In Dusty Pink Crop Top And Casual Pants, ‘Rise & Shine’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 1 showed the celebrity posing in some alluring casual attire from Fashion Nova.

In the caption, she insisted that her supporters “Rise & shine.” She then asked everyone where they were from, insisting they drop their city, state, or country in the comments section. Instantly, her fans responded.

Qimmah wore a dusty pink off-the-shoulder crop top that featured a drawstring tie in the center. The skimpy item plunged down low in the front, revealing the celebrity’s ample cleavage as well as giving just the faintest suggestion of a little underboob in some of the shots.

She teamed this with a matching pair of wide-legged pants that sat low on her toned hips, revealing plenty of her washboard abs in the process. The pants also tied up in the front with a drawstring and, paired with the caption, was an indication that this casual wear could also double as pajamas if required.

Qimmah shared several shots with her Instagram followers which were taken while she stood in the doorway of what appeared to be her house. In all of the photos, her dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle, cascading down over her shoulders as she posed.

As soon as she posted the set, her supporters quickly responded. Within five hours, the photos had already gathered an impressive 21,200 likes and more than 400 comments from her legions of fans.

While some people dropped their location as Qimmah asked, others were more interested in commenting on the fabulously toned fitness guru and her delightful outfit.

“Looks fantastic on u wow,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“OMG I want that set,” a fan exclaimed excitedly.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another user insisted.

“[Damn] u a queen!” a fourth person declared, also using several emoji to further convey their thoughts.

Many of her followers also opted to forego words and use emoji instead as they tried to capture how they felt about Qimmah’s stunning photos. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, peach and kissing emoji also saw a lot of attention as well.

Qimmah shares a variety of daily content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she flaunted her muscular physique as she sat on the hood of a car. Taking a break from working out, the celebrity drank from her water bottle while wearing a gray crop top and black booty shorts. Instantly, her admirers dived in and voiced their opinion on Qimmah’s update.