Hannah Palmer Goes Braless Under A Cropped Sweater & Poses With Her Pooch: ‘Inseparable’

Hannah Palmer added a few sultry new shots to her Instagram feed on December 1. The scorching update included two photos, one of which saw her posing with her beloved dog.

Just one day after baring her buns for the camera, Palmer slipped into another ensemble that left little to the imagination. The first image in the series saw the model posed in the center of the frame. She appeared to be on an outdoor terrace that boasted great views of a city. Palmer stood in front of a pergola, and an outdoor couch and a fire pit could be seen at her back. She raised both arms over her head, grabbing a few locks of her hair in each hand.

In the second photo in the series, the model turned her figure in profile as she hoisted her beloved dog, Tzatziki, above her head. She leaned her head back and looked up toward the sky with a huge smile on her face.

Palmer flaunted her bombshell body in a smoking hot set that did her figure nothing but favors. A tag in the post revealed that her sexy choice of apparel was from Revolve — a company that Palmer has promoted many times. On her upper half, she wore a cream-colored sweater that was loose on her figure. It had a turtleneck top that covered her collar, and its sleeves were baggy on her arms. The garment was frayed on the bottom and hit a few inches above the bottom of her chest, leaving a tease of underboob in view.

She teamed the look with a high-waisted skirt that accentuated her tiny midsection. The garment was brown and patterned with a plaid fabric, giving the look a sexy vibe. It had pleated fabric and a daringly short length the hit high on her sculpted thighs.

She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part, adding a few loose curls to her mane’s body. In the caption of the upload, she revealed to fans that she and her pooch are “inseparable.” It has not taken long for fans to notice the post, and it’s already earned more than 50,000 likes and 490-plus comments.

“Incredibly attractive and very sexy again!!! Absolutely amazing!! Stunning and flawless beauty!!!” one follower raved, adding a series of red hearts and flames to the end of their comment.

“Dayum. Gorgeous gal looking amazing,” a second exclaimed.

“There are no words to describe your beauty you are fantastic and wonderful,” one more chimed in with a few flame emoji.