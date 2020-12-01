Casi Davis Reveals Long Legs In Miniskirt With Thigh-High Slit

Instagram model Casi Davis impressed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 1, featured her rocking a matching yellow top and miniskirt from the fashion label PrettyLittleThing in the creative double-take shot.

Casi wore a short-sleeved crop top that featured a sloped neckline. The item appeared to be single-sleeved, as hinted when she held up her phone to take the shot in one of the images. However, in the second of the Photoshopped shots, it was evident this wasn’t the case.

She paired this with a matching miniskirt. A massive slit up one side fully exposed one thigh as she stood tall. The high-waisted skirt covered her belly button but showed off plenty of her toned midriff while drawing attention to her tiny waist.

She completed the look with a contrasting pair of pale blue mules.

As she took the selfies, her golden curls tumbled down around her shoulders and back. Very little of Casi’s face could be seen as she held the phone up high to capture the images. However, for many of her admirers, it was more about the outfit anyway.

Casi’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within a single day, the photo racked up 28,400 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fans.

Many of Casi’s supporters wanted to know the name of the set so that they could find it on PrettyLittleThing’s website. However, others were simply captivated by the model wearing it.

“You’re literally perfect it’s crazy,” one follower wrote.

“This fit was made FOR YOU,” a fan declared.

“Damn I wish it was two of you,” another user joked.

“So beautiful wow,” a fourth person noted, also adding a couple of emoji at the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart. Some fans even used rows of heart emoji in the same color as Casi’s outfit as a way to show their appreciation.

Casi has been sharing a variety of fashion updates on her official social media account of late. As reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday the celebrity posted a set that showed her wearing a zipped down jumpsuit for her activewear range, Davis Active. In each photo, the model poured water over herself and the outfit, much to the delight of her admirers.