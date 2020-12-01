Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Trouble Brews For Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 2 tease that Billy has some explaining to do when Jill finds out he’s a prime suspect in Chance’s shooting, and the scrutiny leads to him leaving the wedding early. Plus, Nina shares a special letter with Chance and Abby, and Jack makes a promise about the future while remembering the past.

Things look bad for Billy (Jason Thompson), according to SheKnows Soaps. Mounting evidence suggests that he might have been the one who pulled the trigger while aiming the gun at Adam (Mark Grossman), accidentally hitting Chase (temporarily Justin Gaston) instead. Unfortunately for Billy, his mom is in town, and nobody thought to tell Jill (Jess Walton) that her son is facing the real possibility of charges in the situation. After she gets a hint that something is wrong, Victor (Eric Braeden) blurts out that her son shots her grandson, which is, of course, a major bombshell for Jill and not necessarily the truth.

The groom even gets in on the blame game, and he accuses Billy of firing the shot, but Billy promises his nephew that he didn’t. Ultimately, Billy decides it’s better to leave the festivities instead of causing further strife on the happy day. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) begs him to stay, but Billy leaves. He calls Lily (Christel Khalil) to see if she’s up for a nightcap. Although he’s facing serious charges, Billy’s love life is about to heat up.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

As the wedding festivities continue, Nina (Tricia Cast) presents Chance and Abby with an exceptional surprise. His dad, Phillip Chancellor III, couldn’t make it due to a sudden bout of appendicitis, so Nina reads a special letter that Phillip wrote before going into surgery. Before the couple leaves on their honeymoon, the entire group of guests takes a moment to write down their best marriage advice, and each person is unique and interesting, informed by their own lives. They remember their children as youngsters and take a look back at everything that brought them to the union of Genoa City’s most powerful families.

Finally, after being reminded in recent days about the Abbott family’s highs and lows over the years, Jack (Peter Bergman) takes a moment to make a promise regarding the future. He knows that the best is yet to come for them even though their brother Billy faces some uncertain moments right now. They will work to be the best versions of themselves and support Abby as she embarks on her new journey.