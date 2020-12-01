Laurence Bédard Leans Against A Wall And Shows Off Lacy Lingerie

Instagram model Laurence Bédard teased her 2.8 million followers with her latest racy post. The update, which went live on Tuesday, December 1, sew the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves while wearing a thong and panties.

In the caption, she tagged Adam&Eve.com, giving her fans an indication of where they should go if they wanted to purchase the same underwear for themselves.

Laurence wore a gorgeous black lace bra and panties. The bra featured sheer straps across the back. On the cups, highlights of a pale color in among the floral lace gave an extra depth to the item.

She teamed this with a teeny thong that could barely be seen underneath the matching garter belt. As a result of this, her pert derriere became the focal point in the photo.

Her brunette locks were parted to the side and styled in a sleek bob. One hand reached up and pulled her hair away from her face as she looked demurely over one shoulder and down toward the ground.

Laurence leaned with her arms resting against a darkly colored wall. It appeared that the model posed outside as the exterior of a building was evident.

The Instagram sensation arched her back slightly, making sure that her booty was the highlight. One leg was slightly bent as well, giving her fans a chance to check out her tattooed thigh.

Laurence’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already garnered an impressive 42,500 likes and close to 400 comments from her adoring fans.

“What can I say beside [WOW],” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You have one amazing body!!” a fan declared.

“Gorgeous,” another user simply stated.

“There is beauty [and] there’s YOU,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

The vast majority of her followers appeared to be too overcome to use words when commenting. Instead, they selected a variety of emoji to help show how much they appreciated Laurence’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering the content, it came as no surprise that the peach emoji also featured regularly as well.

Laurence often shares lingerie updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she titillated her admirers while wearing a revealing red lack bodysuit. The outfit plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage, much to the delight of her adoring supporters.