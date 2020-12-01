Only 29 Percent Of Donald Trump Voters Think Joe Biden Will Be Inaugurated, Poll Shows

President Donald Trump has not yet conceded the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden and seems determined to overturn the results through legal challenges. Most of his supporters do not accept the results either, according to a YouGov/The Economist poll released on Tuesday.

In the poll, a strong majority of Trump voters said that the presidential transition should not begin, expressed opposition to the idea of conceding the race and said that Biden should not receive intelligence briefings from the current administration.

Notably, the survey found that only 29 percent of those who voted for Trump think Biden will be inaugurated on January 20 next year. Conversely, virtually all Biden voters said that they they believe their candidate will assume the presidency when the time comes.

Nonetheless, some of those who voted for Trump think there should be cooperation between the two teams when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who believe the situation with COVID-19 is getting worse said that the Trump administration should provide their successors with information and help them prepare for the crisis.

Overall, half of voters have confidence in how the Democrat would deal with the pandemic, while 4 in 10 feel uneasy about his abilities in this area.

“The Biden Presidency will have to face significant opposition and doubt,” YouGov noted.

“Asked whether they are optimistic or pessimistic about the next four years with Joe Biden as president, 46 percent are optimistic and 43 percent are pessimistic, and the responses are directly related to whether or not someone voted for Biden or Trump. Four years ago, at the end of November, Americans also were split along voting lines.”

Neither Trump nor Biden supporters are sure there will be a peaceful transition of power, “Half in each group believes the handover of power will take place peacefully, but the other half either doubts it will take place peacefully or aren’t sure.”

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Other recent polling similarly suggests that the American public is divided along partisan lines. For instance, a Rasmussen Reports survey released in November found that almost half of Americans believe Democrats stole the election. Around two-thirds of Republicans said it is “very likely” Democrats stole the 2020 race, while the same portion of Democrats said the opposite.

And while Trump supporters may be reluctant to accept the outcome of the race, much like the president himself, it is all but certain that Biden will assume office in January. On November 24, as CNN reported, the General Services Administration formally approved the presidential transition.