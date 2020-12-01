Raye Shows Off Natural Beauty In Sheer White Jeweled Dress: ‘Got Curves No Face Tune’

British singer Raye took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The talented songstress has penned hits for some of music’s biggest names — Beyonce, Ellie Goulding, and John Legend — and knows to make an impact with her choice of fashion.

The “You Don’t Know Me” hitmaker stunned in a white dress that featured long off-the-shoulder sleeves and jewels embroidered all over. The item of clothing appeared to be made out of thin material and was sheer, displaying her white underwear underneath. Raye went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with large dangling earrings. She is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long wavy brunette locks that were clipped back on the side.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the BRIT Award-nominated star was captured on her knees in front of a tall mirror. Raye sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gazed directly at the camera lens with a radiant smile. She placed her hands on her lap and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, Raye was snapped directly from behind. She turned her head to the right and showcased her profile. The entertainer starred in the direction of the camera and gave fans a view of her dazzling attire from the back.

In the tags, she credited Dolce & Gabbana for her dress.

For her caption, she referenced her latest single, “Love of Your Life.”

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 13,300 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be very popular with her 260,000 followers.

“Ohhhhhhh. So you could just hold me like my dress, skin tight. We could pretend it’s a Saturday night,” one user wrote, referencing lyrics to her song “All Dressed Up.”

“The love of your life is natural, zero filters @raye,” another person shared.

“Wow wow wow l love you Raye you are so beautiful and best singer… from Ecuador,” remarked a third fan.

“Possibly the greatest two photos in the history of photos,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Raye dropped her long-awaited mini-album, Euphoric Love Songs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the project was praised by critics and fans.

The release consists of nine tracks, one of which is the Top 10 smash “Secrets” with Regard.

The Guardian said, “one thing Euphoric Sad Songs really has going for it is clarity: juxtaposing dancefloor-friendly beats and buoyant melodies with tales of romantic devastation, this is a record that does exactly what it says on the tin.”