Brielle Biermann Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely There Black Bikini

On Tuesday, December 1, Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The picture, which was taken with Brielle’s smartphone, showed the 23-year-old posing before a sizable mirror in a wallpapered room. Floral wall decor can be seen to her right.

Brielle flaunted her fantastic figure in a barely there black bikini from her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s swimwear brand Salty K. The swimsuit featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs were put on full display. She finished off the sexy look with bracelets worn on both of her wrists.

The television personality also pulled back her long locks in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. In addition, her long nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering lavender color.

For the photo, Brielle stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart. She touched her bikini top and held onto her phone, as she looked at the screen with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Brielle stated that she wanted to go to “the beach” and asked her followers if they would be interested in joining her. She also reminded her fans that a “new episode of” her family’s reality television show would be airing “tonight at 10/9c on [B]ravo.”

Quite a few commenters flocked to the comments section to answer Brielle’s question.

“Plz take me with you, I’m a college student in Arkansas I’m dreading life rn,” wrote one social media user, adding a crying-laughing emoji to the end of the comment.

“Alright it’s like 0 degrees in London can i come,” chimed in another admirer, along with a crying-laughing emoji.

Many fans also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are perfection!!!” remarked a commenter.

“Lord have mercy! You look awesome!” added a different devotee.

Brielle engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 21,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Brielle has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.