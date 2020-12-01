‘General Hospital’ Recap & Spoilers: Lulu & Julian’s Time In Port Charles Seems Over, At Least For Now

The tears were flowing during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that that the December 1 show contained the last scenes with Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) and possibly William deVry (Julian Jerome), and fans had a lot to say in response.

About a month ago, reports had emerged indicating that both Rylan and deVry had been fired from General Hospital. Both of them eventually shared posts on social media that essentially, if not directly, confirmed that to be the case.

Based on how Tuesday’s show ended, it would appear that this was the last time that viewers would see Rylan as Lulu. It might also be the last that deVry is shown as Julian as well, although that was left somewhat more open-ended.

Based on the General Hospital spoilers shared by SheKnows Soaps, it seems the action in Port Charles will be pushing forward on many fronts. Wednesday will feature Jason and Sonny deciding on their next move, and Martin will be speaking with Elizabeth.

During the December 1 showing, Lulu was transferred out of General Hospital and to a care facility. She remained in a coma, and her loved ones took turns telling her goodbye.

Dante, Laura, and Maxie all begged her to come back to them soon. Tracy, Nikolas, Valentin, and Charlotte all spent time by Lulu’s side before she was transferred as well. After that, Laura crumbled as her daughter was wheeled into the elevator.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

As for Julian, Ava pulled a gun on him and insisted she would kill him herself. She ordered him out to the parapet at Wyndemere, but Jason and Sonny burst through the door before she could shoot Julian. He jumped over the ledge and Jason was unable to find his body.

At the very end of the show, a dead or unconscious Julian was seen sprawled out on the ground. Will he disappear and go on the run, or will he be found and confirmed dead? General Hospital fans will have to see as the week progresses whether any closure comes on this front.

General Hospital fans took to Twitter as the episode aired to praise the cast on their stellar performances.

“I thought today was going to be a filler day. Boy, was I wrong! Genie brought it and it was so Emmy worthy!!!” one fan tweeted of the Laura scenes.

“WHY WOULD #GH GET RID OF JULIAN JEROME??????? why would you do that to us?” a viewer questioned on Twitter.

“I’m going to miss Lulu and @EmmeRylan so much,” another sad viewer tweeted.

“Is there a dry eye anywhere after that episode? Geez #GH all the feels,” another Twitter user wrote.

Viewers have a hunch that Lulu will be back at some point down the road, but with Rylan replaced. As for Julian, it seems that everybody will be left hanging on that front for now.

General Hospital spoilers tease that there are other bombshells dropping soon. A mysterious connection between Cyrus and Martin was just revealed and there’s plenty of chaos coming on other fronts soon as well.