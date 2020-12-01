Christina Milian Sizzles In Sheer Netted Dress With Bikini Underneath For Mauritius Vacation

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of snapshots of herself. The mom-of-two is a celebrity ambassador for popular brand Fashion Nova and uses the social media platform to model their items.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a sheer one-shouldered netted yellow dress that featured short sleeves. The item of clothing had tassels hanging off and displayed her swimwear underneath. Milian opted for a patterned bikini top that was tied around her neck. She teamed the look with matching bottoms. Milian’s ensemble fell way above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. She scraped back her dark hair completely off her face and tied her locks into a bun. Milian accessorized with large hoop earrings and a bracelet.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured close up while sitting down. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Milian — who gave birth to her son in January — was snapped further back with one hand raised on top of her head. She parted her legs open, pushing her left thigh out. Milian continued to stare at the camera with a soft expression while standing in front of an outdoor seating area and exotic plants.

The all-around entertainer credited Fashion Nova for attire by tagging their account. She geotagged her upload with Mauritius, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 52,000 likes and over 420 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“I swear you do not age one bit, so pretty,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Mauritius looks good on you.. you got a great tan and the Fashion Nova clothing just adds to your natural beauty,” another person shared.

“Just wanted to say that you are beautiful even without the makeup!!” remarked a third fan.

“The most beautiful woman I know in this world, God bless you mama,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a strapless black dress that featured a pattern all over from PrettyLittleThing. The songstress teamed the look with white lace-up sneakers and kept her curly dark hair down. She didn’t opt for many accessories and wore a bracelet.