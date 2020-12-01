Bebe Rexha Rocks Skintight Black Dress & Boots: ‘Feeling Witchy And I Like It’

Singer Bebe Rexha looked chic and sultry in her latest Instagram update. The 31-year-old took to the photo-sharing site to share a snap that featured her rocking a black leather dress and a pair of matching boots, creating a “witchy” look.

Bebe’s dress featured a row of buttons down the front. She wore the top buttons undone, flashing a bit of her chest. The number had long sleeves and wide cuffs that covered her hands. The hemline went well below her knees. Her boots looked to have a crocodile pattern and had high heels.

The celebrity’s hair was a shade of bright red, making her dark roots pop. She wore it styled straight and parted in the middle. Sections of it fell over her shoulders with the ends hanging near her waist.

The photo captured the celebrity standing in front of a silver backdrop that appeared to look like a large piece of crumpled foil. She stood with one hip cocked to the side while she placed one hand on the background behind her. The stance showcased her slim waistline and curvy hips. She looked away from the camera as her other arm hung by her side.

In the caption, The “Baby, I’m Jealous” songstress left a playful remark.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 177,000 “likes” within three hours of sharing it to her account.

Many fans guessed that the photo might be a hint to a new song she might release before the end of the year.

Other admirers doled out the compliments.

“The most beautiful witch in the world,” wrote one Instagram user, adding a red heart and a smiley face emoji.

“I Love you. I admire you and adore you. You are very beautiful. Wonderful perfect goddess queen,” a second comment read.

“The bod though,” added a third fan with several flame emoji.

“You are the most beautiful and irresistible witch who can enchant with your eyes and bewitch miss Bebe Rexha,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Earlier in the month, Bebe uploaded a series of pictures and videos that saw her showcasing her killer curves in a semi-sheer crop top and black pants. The look was an entire mood, as the pants featured wide bottoms with side slits that were held together with large silver snaps. The shirt had long sleeves, and it added a bit of sex appeal to the outfit as it flashed her cleavage and flat abs.