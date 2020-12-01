‘Love Island’ Finalist Demi Jones Stuns In Skimpy Metallic Bikini While Submerged Underwater

On Thursday, December 1, Love Island finalist Demi Jones uploaded a tantalizing video for her 1.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip showed the 22-year-old posing in a body of water with numerous buildings in the background. Demi appeared to have filmed the video herself as at least one of her arms were outstretched throughout the duration of the clip.

At the beginning of the video, Demi’s body and the back of her head were submerged underwater. She slowly sat up, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open and one of her eyebrows raised. She then tilted her head and continued to look directly at the camera.

The television personality flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy metallic bikini that left little to the imagination. Due to the fact that the water was somewhat murky, only her plunging halterneck top was visible. Her ample cleavage was put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin.

Her wet hair had been slicked back, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made mention of being in “[w]ater.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 32,000 likes. Quite a few of Demi’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Stunning as always @demijones1,” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart, fire, lipstick mark, and crying face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Look amazing,” added a different devotee.

“Just like Ariel,” remarked another admirer, along with both a heart-eye and red heart emoji, seemingly in reference to the character Princess Ariel in the 1989 film The Little Mermaid.

“You’re literally bomb af,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Demi is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, last month she uploaded a picture, in which she decided to go pantless while wearing a brown hooded sweater manufactured by the clothing retailer In The Style. That photo has been liked over 27,000 times since it was shared.