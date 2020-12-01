Jessica Simpson Shows Off 1-Year-Old Daughter Birdie’s Insane Shoe Collection

The 'Open Book' author shared a sweet snap of her toddler surrounded by shoes.

Jessica Simpson shared a new photo of her youngest child, Birdie Mae Johnson, surrounded by her collection of shoes.

In a new photo shared to Instagram, the singer and fashion designer’s adorable toddler sat surrounded by dozens of pairs of sneakers, boots, sandals, shiny Mary Janes, and more in a variety of patterns and sizes. Baby Birdie held up a leopard-print low-heeled sandal as she looked at the camera in the too-cute pic shared with her mom’s millions of social media followers.

In the caption to the post, Jessica reflected on Birdie’s passion for shoes, and recalled that when she was pregnant with her daughter, her own feet were so swollen that she had trouble wearing anything. She also made it clear that the excessive number of shoes were not all purchased just for Birdie. Jessica noted that her third child got a lot of hand-me-downs. The stylish star has an older daughter, Maxwell, 8, as well as a son, Ace, 7, with her husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson.

While many followers thought the photo was adorable, some took issue with the number of shoes in Birdie’s collection as they reacted in the comments section.

“All them for 1 child… yet [the] majority of people are struggling to afford 1 or 2 pairs for their kids…. bit insensitive!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Um, maybe donate some to those less fortunate?” another suggested.

Others defended Jessica and advised the haters to mind their own business.

“How do you know she doesn’t donate to the less fortunate? People are so quick to judge with no information,” one fan wrote.

“There is nothing wrong with a family keeping things from one child to pass down to the others,” another added.

A few other fans even jokingly asked Jessica if she would adopt them so they could get some of Birdie’s hand-me-downs.

Jessica recently revealed that Birdie is a shoe fanatic and the new pic is proof that she wasn’t kidding. Last month, the 40-year-old mom-of-three posted to Instagram to reveal that her toddler daughter “definitely” takes after her when it comes to shoes.

“Her second word was ‘shoes!'” Jessica wrote. “She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn’t even matter whose.”

Jessica said Birdie even wears her brother Ace’s shoes as well as her dad’s size 15 footwear.

Jessica is known for her own shoe collection and regularly wears heels and platforms– even in the snow.