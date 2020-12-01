Melissa Riso Displays Cleavage While Wearing A Strappy Purple Bra

Melissa Riso let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram pic, which she uploaded to her account on Tuesday, December 1.

In the sexy shot, Melissa opted to show some skin as she rocked a revealing lingerie look. The gorgeous model stunned her adoring followers when she showed off her busty chest in a strappy purple bra, which perfectly complemented her glowing tanned skin.

The garment featured thin straps that hugged her shoulders and flaunted her toned arms. It also featured satin bows and more straps that curved around her bust. The bra included a low-cut neckline that displayed her massive cleavage as well. She accessorized the scanty look with a gold necklace with a green gem accent.

Melissa posed in front of a plain white backdrop with one hand down and the other bent at the elbow in order to run her fingers through her hair. She shifted her weight to one side and turned her head away from the lens as she stared off into the distance with her lips parted.

The model wore her long, dark hair parted to the side for the photo. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that she had pushed over one shoulder.

Melissa has accumulated more than 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time revealing their appreciation for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 6,700 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

“The most beautiful lady. You’re a Glamor Beauty,” one follower stated.

“You look pretty beautiful,” another wrote.

“You look fabulous always!” a third comment read.

“This photo is so nice. You look gorgeous and stunning. I look forward to your posts each and every day. You’re my favorite to follow on Instagram,” a fourth user declared.

The model always appears to be confident in front of the camera. She’s often seen rocking revealing ensembles that show plenty of skin in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a powder blue lace lingerie set that hugged all her enviable curves while she struck a seductive pose. That post was also a huge hit among her supporters. To date, the upload has racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 340 comments.