Ana Cheri Shows Off Killer Curves In Unzipped Workout Bra & Skintight Shorts

Former Playboy model Ana Cheri took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt her incredible figure as well as promote her line of athletic wear, Cheri Fit. The brunette beauty sported a black shorts set while striking a sexy pose outside.

Ana’s bra zipped up the middle. To add a sexy vibe to her look, she wore the zipper down a couple of inches, showcasing her ample cleavage. The number was cropped to help flash a bit of her taut abs. The shorts had ruched seams on the sides, which were cinched with drawstrings tied into loopy bows. They had a high waist that accentuated her slim midsection. Ana completed her look with a cropped maroon jacket that she left open.

Ana wore her long locks parted on the side and styled in loose waves.

The model carried a small back purse with black chain links in the strap, which crossed over her chest, calling attention to her bosom.

The popular influencer faced the camera while standing in front of a pair of cedar trees potted in large terra cotta urns. She smiled for the lens and stood with her hips cocked to the side. The pose showed off her hourglass shape as well as her toned thighs. A section of her highlighted tresses fell over one shoulder, and pieces of her hair blew in the wind.

The post was popular, garnering more than 28,000 “likes” within an hour of sharing the picture on her account.

In the caption, Ana thanked her fans for supporting her brand, adding that her Cyber Monday sale was the best to date.

A few followers thanked her for making the sportswear.

“Thank you for creating the best active wear EVER!” wrote one Instagram user.

Other admirers complimented Ana on how stunning she looked in the outfit.

“You get more amazing every time I see you,” quipped a second follower.

“You look so beautiful!!!” a third comment read.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” a fourth fan added.

Earlier this month, Ana turned up the heat on her Instagram page when she shared a video of her modeling a skimpy bikini that was covered with sequins. The clip saw her rubbing her hands seductively over her body while she played with the strings on her swimsuit bottoms. She also flaunted her backside and gave the lens flirty looks before taking a swim in the ocean.