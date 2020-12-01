Kelly Clarkson Wows Fans In Low-Cut Red PVC Dress With Thigh-High Slit For ‘The Voice’

Singing sensation Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The star is currently a coach on NBC’s successful talent show The Voice and has been slaying with her fashion.

The “My Life Would Suck Without You” chart-topper wowed in a low-cut fiery red PVC dress that featured small shoulder pads. The item of clothing had long fitted sleeves and featured a thigh-high slit, which helped show off more of her black tights. Clarkson appeared to be wearing a top of the same color underneath the dress and completed her ensemble with leather ankle boots. She accessorized with numerous rings and dangling earrings while keeping her nails short with a coat of pale pink polish. Clarkson displayed her decolletage, which she left bare. She tied back her light brown hair and looked very glam.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award winner was captured from head-to-toe inside what was seemingly her dressing room. Clarkson posed in front of a black TV that was hung up on the wall and placed both hands on her hips while gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the talk show host was snapped closer up, sporting a similar stance.

For her caption, Clarkson credited designer Yves Saint Laurent, her makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet, hairstylist Robert Ramos, and fashion stylist Candice Lambert McAndrews for helping her achieve this killer look.

In the span of 20 minutes, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“Damn girl! You look amazing,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE SO PRETTY,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“F*cking FLAWLESS!!!! Kelly is coming through this new era. Can’t wait to hear the new music!!” remarked a third fan.

“Beautiful outfit on an extremely lovely and talented artist!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her attire is nothing new for the American Idol winner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a black-and-red curve-hugging gown that fell to the floor while posing on the set of The Voice. The dress had a thigh-high slit on the right side and long sleeves. Clarkson opted for a pair of black vinyl boots and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. She sported her wavy blond locks down with a middle part and painted her short nails with red polish.