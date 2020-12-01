Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Supports Ridge As He Worries About Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 2 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is spending some quality time with her man. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) laps up the attention as he and his wife put each other first, per The TV Watercooler.

After Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) nearly destroyed their marriage, Brooke and her husband have a new appreciation for their connection. They know that they nearly lost their each other and that they need to nurture their relationship. They previously vowed that this time around they would last forever.

Brooke & Ridge Plan To Bring Quinn Down

Brooke and Ridge take some time out for their marriage. After showing their affection for each other, they discuss the most pertinent issues in their lives. Of course, the conversation will turn to Ridge’s stepmother.

“Bridge” blames Quinn for their near-divorce. Although Shauna was the person who sent the divorce docs to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), they believe that Quinn manipulated Shauna into doing her dirty work. However, the besties conspired together to make things happen.

Brooke and Ridge are trying to convince Eric Forrester (John McCook) to leave his wife. They don’t believe that Quinn deserves to be a part of the family anymore. The couple wants Eric to divorce her because they believe that she never changed. They are not even considering Eric’s feelings for his wife as they make their demands known.

Caught between reality and hallucination, Thomas makes a critical error today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/lvc55Ox1SX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 24, 2020

Ridge Is Concerned About Thomas

B&B daily spoilers revealed that Brooke and Ridge will also discuss their kids. Brooke has every reason to be concerned about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) working on Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) line again. Thomas was obsessed with her daughter and stepped out of line on several occasions. The dressmaker believes that Thomas has turned over a new leaf and is trying to be a better man. He wants Brooke to give him another chance.

However, things will drastically change when Ridge and Brooke are alerted that Thomas is not okay. Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will let Hope know that something is wrong with Thomas. He suspects that the designer is going through something and tells her to be watchful around him.

Eager to help, Hope makes her way to Thomas’ apartment and lets her mother know where she is. When Ridge hears that Finn is worried about his son, he will start to fret. Brooke supports her husband as he learns about his son. He knows that Thomas has been lonely and that he has been suffering from headaches.

Little does Ridge know that Thomas is facing his biggest personal crisis yet. Thomas is fighting for his very sanity.