Ellen Page Comes Out As Trans: ‘My Name Is Elliot’

Ellen Page came out as trans in a statement released through his Twitter on Tuesday. The actor announced that his name is now Elliot and will be going by the pronouns he/they. Throughout the announcement, Page spoke of how lucky he was to have people around that supported his decision.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

While Page was happy that he was able to make the announcement, the actor also noted that he felt scared of what the response could be. He pointed out that the trans community has been a constant target of discrimination, with 40 transgender people killed in 2020 alone. Page went on to accuse politicians who pushed for legislation that would “criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist” as well as those with large platforms who spread hateful rhetoric against the community of having blood on their hands. He decried the target that such negativity has placed on those who identify as trans and claimed that 40 percent of adults in the community have reported that they’ve attempted suicide.

“You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people,” the Oscar nominee wrote, adding they would not stand by while such efforts continue to be made.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Page ended the statement on a positive note, returning to the happiness he feels now that he can embrace his authentic self. The actor also pledged to dedicate himself to making sure the world was a better place and more accepting of the trans community.

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

After finding success in the 2005 Canadian thriller Hard Candy, Page broke out internationally with the indie comedy Juno in 2007. The title role that saw him portray a teenager dealing with an unplanned pregnancy earned the actor an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Since then, he has gone on to star in several films in the X-Men series and Christopher Nolan’s Inception. In 2019, Page made his directorial debut with the documentary There’s Something in the Water, which examines the effect environmental damage has on Black Canadian and First Nations communities in Nova Scotia.