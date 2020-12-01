Dasha Mart Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In White Mini Dress: ‘Hello December’

Dasha Mart was a vision in white in her most recent Instagram upload. The Russian beauty celebrated the start of December in an elegant mini dress that showed off her endless pins — a slinky number fit that her like a glove, highlighting her small waist and hourglass figure.

The super low-cut garment left an eyeful of cleavage on display, spotlighting Dasha’s busty assets. A small triangular cutout teased a glimpse of her midriff, creating an inverted v shape that worked together with the plunging neckline to frame her chest. The outfit proceeded to cinch her waist with a thick band, hugging her hips and emphasizing her lithe yet curvaceous silhouette. Meanwhile, the thigh-skimming hemline flaunted her long, lean legs.

The look was complete with sheer mesh sleeves, which were slightly puffed and covered in numerous polka dots that added chic to the number. The see-through sleeves sported solid, fitted cuffs that almost reached her elbows and were secured with fabric-covered buttons.

The dress was from fashion retailer, Catwalk Connection, which Dasha made sure to tag in her caption. The model expressed her love for the look with a white heart emoji, leading followers to fill the comments section with similar-colored hearts.

The sizzling blonde accessorized with a coordinating Chanel handbag, which was inscribed with the brand logo on the front in metallic-gold detailing. The item featured a double handle — a smaller one that matched the purse and a longer chain one. On her feet, Dasha wore Perspex heels. The shoes were an open-toe design that gave fans a peek at her pedicure, which appeared to feature French tips.

The stunner finished off the look with understated jewelry. She rocked shiny stud earrings that were shaped like four-leaves clovers and accentuated her abundant décolletage with a dainty necklace sporting a matching pendant. The smokeshow showed off her long tresses coiffed in tousled waves that brushed over her shoulders, further calling attention to her ample cleavage and buxom curves.

Dasha shared four photos of the eye-popping look, which captured her at the mall. The model posed on a metallic-silver bench, elegantly crossing her legs. She stretched out her feet on the checkered floor tiles, displaying her chiseled thighs and calves. Another snap saw her resting her wrist on her raised knee as she glanced at the camera with a comely stare and provocatively parted lips. The model was standing in the final picture, allowing her audience to admire her statuesque figure.

The hottie greeted the “last month of 2020” in her caption, adding a festive touch with a snowman emoji. She identified her location with a West Palm Beach, Florida geotag.

The update immediately caught the eyes of her fans, reeling in more than 7,700 likes and close to 130 messages within the first hour.

“Love it,” close friend Nina Serebrova said of Dasha’s dress.

“Stunning,” remarked Valeria Orsini.

“Wow! What a beautiful and attractive woman,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“So beautiful and stylish,” chimed in a fourth follower.

The blond bombshell has been showcasing a number of white outfits on her feed lately. Just three days ago, the leggy 31-year-old rocked a netted jumpsuit that clung to every inch of her body, going braless under the skintight one-piece. Before that, Dasha bared her sculpted pins in a chic longline blazer with a daring neckline, which flashed even more skin through a pair of cutouts on the sides of the chest.