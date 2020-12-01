Brittney Palmer Reveals She’s ‘Feeling All Of It’ In Smoking Hot Black Outfit While Painting

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her life as an artist in a recent post, and she revealed she fully immersed herself in her craft.

In the shot, Brittney painted Quan Yin, whom she described as the goddess of mercy and compassion. She kneeled on the floor atop a colorful rug. Behind her sat a shelf filled with various colors of paint and other items for creating artwork. Beside her was a rectangle artist’s pallet and a paintbrush, which she wasn’t holding at the time. The painting featured a yellow background with a woman etched in black. Brittney used white to accent areas of color on the goddess’s clothing.

Brittney wore a pair of black pants and a long-sleeve black scoop-neck t-shirt in the shot. A bit of her matching bra strap showed over one shoulder. She accessorized with two gold necklaces, and one featured a round pendant, which hung away from her body as she leaned over the large canvas. Brown loafers completed the work outfit.

The UFC ring girl stared intently at her work, and she held a small silver paintbrush in her hand, showcasing her dark burgundy manicure. The model wore her highlighted brunette hair in ringlets. She pulled back one side with a clip, allowing the lengths and some fringe in the front to cascade over one shoulder. She held her full pink lips slightly open as she concentrated on crafting the perfect picture.

Brittney’s post received a lot of love from her fans, with more than 12,500 hitting the “like” button, and at least 105 Instagram users also took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Focus. Concentration. Stamina. These are the traits of an artist. Xoxo,” enthused one fan.

“So awesome artwork from such a beautiful breathtaking woman. You are so talented,” a second follower gushed, including a row of flames and pink hearts with blue arrows through them.

“But the living canvas is distracted, making lines. So gorgeous and talented,” praised a third devotee, who used several smilies to finish the comment.

“I adore your artwork, Brittney. Look at your glow! You are absolutely sublime,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding many kiss-heart emoji.

Brittney keeps her followers engaged by sharing plenty of videos and pictures of herself modeling, working the octagon, and enjoying her daily life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she enjoyed a soaking wet outdoor shower while wearing a sparkling gold bikini.