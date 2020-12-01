Lily Allen Puts On A Fierce Display Wearing Leopard-Print Bra & Black Suit

Lily Allen took to Instagram to update her followers with a series of new snapshots of herself. The British singer is known for slaying with her fashion choices and made quite the impression on her adoring fans.

The “Not Fair” hitmaker stunned in a black blazer jacket with mid-length sleeves, which she buttoned up. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and showcased a hint of her leopard-print bra underneath. Allen teamed the ensemble with loose-fitted black pants and rocked acrylic nails. She accessorized herself with a necklace that featured a number of pendants attached to it, rings, and earrings. Allen styled her dark long hair in a ponytail and sported a side fringe. She is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos inked around her right wrist.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Allen was captured close-up in front of a plain white wall. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft look and was clearly glowing in natural lighting.

In the next slide, the BRIT Award winner was snapped by a window with her thumb in her left pocket. Allen tilted her head to the side slightly and showed off her beautiful profile. She sported a mouth-open expression and appeared very glam for the occasion.

In the fourth and final frame, Allen stared at the camera with a smirk.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In her caption, she credited her hairstylist Jake Gallagher for helping her achieve this killer look.

In the span of one hour, Allen’s post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“This suit is gorgeous, you look amazing!” one user wrote.

“Oh MY Goodness! You’re gorgeous Lily!” another person shared.

“You are gooorgeus I loved, love and will love you foreeeeva,” remarked a third fan.

“Who gave you permission to serve this hard?” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Allen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the songstress wowed in a black dress made of velvet material. The attire had a mock neck, long sleeves, and sequins around her waist and the bottom of her loose cuffs. Allen styled her dark locks up with a full fringe but left side pieces down to frame her face. She applied multicolored polish to her nails and accessorized with rings and small earrings.