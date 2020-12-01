Ellie O’Donnell Looks Smoking Hot In A Purple Bikini In Dubai

Ellie O’Donnell made her 1.2 million followers happy with a brand new bikini update added to her Instagram page on November 30. The social media star spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a purple two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

Ellie was seen flaunting her fantastic figure at a pathway. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Dubai. Lush greenery could be seen behind her, along with a cloudless blue sky. From the views, the sun appeared to be setting as yellow hues were evident on the horizon.

The first photo featured a full-body shot of the influencer. She stood with her right leg lifted and knee bent, with her long, semi-sheer cover-up billowing behind her. The hottie looked to the side as the photographer took the shot. Ellie changed her stance in the second snap. She stood front and center with her legs apart. She was holding the sides of her cover-up as she gazed into the lens.

Ellie wore a scanty swimwear set that complemented her sun-kissed complexion. The top featured tiny triangle cups and a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her cleavage. The garment was fully-lined and secured her buxom curves. The strings that provided support for the piece seemingly went over her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline, highlighting her taut stomach and flat abs. The waistband had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips, accentuating her small waist. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. The bombshell completed her look with white heeled sandals.

Ellie wore several accessories with her beach day attire, including a gold necklace with a cross pendant and a ring. She was also wearing a pair of sunglasses, which was oversized and had light-colored lenses. She also sported a navel piercing.

Ellie wrote a lengthy caption. She started with an inspirational quote and shared that her bathing suit came from PrettyLittleThing. She also added some information about the brand’s sale.

Like many of her posts, this new addition was adored by her avid online supporters. As of this writing, the upload has received more than 24,800 likes and over 200 comments. Fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with a trail of emoji.

“You are looking prettier and sexier year after year. I am glad I followed your IG years ago,” one of her admirers wrote.

“Your content is the best, and I commend you for not being afraid to flaunt your body,” commented another fan.