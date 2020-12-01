Kristin Cavallari Poses In Fur Vest And Black Boots For Snow Day In Nashville

The Uncommon James founder rocked a wintery look in a new photo taken by her son.

Kristin Cavallari got dressed up for a snowy day in Nashville.

The Uncommon James founder, 33, posed for an Instagram snap as she wore a fur-trimmed vest, black leggings, and matching boots and gloves while standing outside amid freshly fallen flurries. The newly single mom of three wore her blond hair pulled back into a ponytail, and she paired the look with large gold earrings. Lightly snow-covered grounds could be seen behind the former reality star as she posed on a concrete walkway.

In the caption, Kristin revealed that her son, Camden, snapped the pic.

The photo received more than 44,000 likes within an hour of posting.

In the comments section, some of Kristin’s 4.1 million followers raved about her look and asked her where she purchased her outfit.

“Here for this Apres Ski Chalet vibe,” one fan wrote, while another added that they loved Kristin’s “snowy day chic” look.

But others took issue with the fur-covered vest and questioned what material it was made of.

“Oh yikes is that real fur?” one follower asked.

“Please tell me it’s faux fur animals shouldn’t be skinned alive for our clothes,” another added.

Another commenter chimed in to reveal that Kristin was wearing the Elizabeth & James Robby Fur Vest. The sold-out piece from the line created by former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is made from real rabbit and coyote fur, according to a description on the Nordstrom website.

While some took offense to the vest, others defended the Very Cavallari star for wearing whatever she wants to wear, with one user saying real fur is “the best” because it lasts.

“Her vest is real…. she’s the one wearing it. I have several beautiful pieces I have inherited and I don’t apologize for it,” one fan wrote.

Other followers wanted to know how Kristin manages to look good in every picture taken of her.

The former Laguna Beach star seems to be enjoying the cold weather far away from her old California stomping grounds.

In a separate post, which can be seen on Instagram here, Kristin rocked a dark gray sweater and a black pom pom-topped beanie as she posed for an outdoor selfie which she captioned “First snow!”

The cookbook author received a sweet reply from her bestie, Justin Anderson.

“I’M SO EXCITED!!!!! i can’t stay inside nowwwwwwwwww. Come over!!!!!!” he wrote.

Others noted that Kristin looked like she was part of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.