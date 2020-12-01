Here’s Why Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Aren’t On Good Terms Amid Divorce

Court documents have revealed the truth about their relationship.

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock are not on great terms as they continue with their divorce, court documents have revealed. The papers released this week stated that the two are experiencing “conflict” when it comes to their two children, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander, because of trust issues.

According to Entertainment Tonight, papers confirmed that Kelly has primary custody of her kids in California, where she resides to film her eponymous NBC talk show and The Voice. When filing for divorce in June, Kelly and Brandon requested joint legal and physical custody of their son and daughter, seemingly with the plan of splitting time between California and Montana where they own a cabin with sprawling grounds.

While it’s not clear what caused the change, the documents obtained this week note that the former couple — who were married for six years — had struggled to come to an agreement and their once close relationship has grown fractured.

“The level of conflict between the parents has increased,” it read.

“The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

Brandon, who considers Montana his primary residence, has time with his children on the first, third and fifth weekend of every month but has to visit them in Los Angeles on the first and fifth weekends.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“The court finds that the minor children are not now and have not been residents of Montana and that California is their home state,” a judge in the case said.

Kelly and Brandon have not publicly revealed the reason for their divorce, though it was reported shortly after their split was confirmed that the “I Dare You” singer allegedly realized breaking up was her only option after the family quarantined together at their country cabin.

In addition to their “conflict,” it was also reported this week that Brandon is allegedly seeking $436,000 a month from his estranged wife in spousal and child support.

A source who spoke to People called his requests “unreasonable.”

“Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month,” they said, claiming he’d already asked for $2 million for attorney fees.

Brandon is a music manager and counts huge acts including as Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts as clients. He also has two kids, Seth and Savannah, from a previous marriage.