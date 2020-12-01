Katelyn Runck Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In A Low Cut Top For Beachside Shoot

Katelyn Runck took to Instagram to share another smoking hot shot that showed off her fit figure. The update was added to her feed on December 1, and it’s earning rave reviews from her 2.4 million fans.

The image captured the model hanging out at the beach. She was perched on a stone, and there was a concrete wall at her back. Katelyn tip-toed both of her feet in the sand in front of her and rested the majority of her weight on her left arm. The model bent the opposite arm at the elbow, playfully grabbing a few locks of hair and twirling them between her fingers. She stared into the distance with her lips slightly parted and appeared to be deep in thought.

Katelyn opted for some seriously sexy beachside attire. On her upper-half, she rocked a plunging knit top that showed more than it covered. It had a scooping neckline that fell midway down her chest, exposing her abundant cleavage. Its sleeves were worn wide on her arms, leaving her shoulders and collar bare. The garment had capped sleeves that hit high on her arms, allowing her to flaunt her muscular biceps. The bottom hemline was tight over her ribcage, leaving her taut tummy entirely in view.

She teamed the look with a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms that were patterned with an animal-print. It had thin straps that fit snugly on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The high-rise design of the bottoms also left her shapely thighs in view for her followers to admire. Katelyn wore her long, brunette locks down and at her back.

In the caption of the update, Katelyn told fans that her idea of paradise is escaping and sitting “quietly on the beach.” She also directed fans to the link in her bio for her new content. She also made sure to tag her photographer, crediting him for snapping the sexy shot.

It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the sizzling new share. Within an hour of the update being added to her feed, it’s earned more than 17,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Most complimented her bombshell curves, while a few more used emoji instead.

“Wow that’s a great photograph. You look amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Sounds good to me babe. Looking gorgeous,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Sounds like a good escape. Enjoy your Tuesday, Katelyn,” a third chimed in.

“You’re definitely of perfection,” one more wrote, adding a trio of flames.