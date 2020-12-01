Vicky Aisha Rocks Cowboy Hat & Boots In Flirty Instagram Share: ‘I Heard You Like Country Girls’

Aussie bombshell Vicky Aisha showed off her bountiful curves in a flirty new selfie shared with her Instagram followers Monday, slipping into a skimpy black outfit that left little to the imagination. The 29-year-old model rocked a zip-up bralette with a low neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center, which she paired with booty-eating shorts. She finished off the hot look with a coordinating cowboy hat and boots, branding herself a country girl in the caption.

“Country gals do it better!” one follower commented on her photo, echoing the thoughts of many of her admirers.

Vicky put her buxom assets front and center in the snap, which cut off half-way down her chest, spotlighting her busty cleavage. The stunner posed with her back to a floor-length mirror, relying on her reflection to show off her voluptuous figure. The reflected image revealed the racerback style of her bralette, which appeared to have a sheer back. A sliver of skin was visible between the top and the high-rise shorts, whose cheeky design exposed her peachy buns.

The sizzling blonde gave off sultry vibes as she tipped her hat, holding up the phone at eye level and peering into the camera with an intense gaze and a sexy smirk. Her long tresses spilled over her shoulders in tousled waves, hiding the thick straps of her bralette and allowing only their O-ring detail to be seen. Vicky gave fans a peek at the tattoos on her upper arms, and showed off her curvy backside and thighs as she posed with her legs widely parted.

The upload received a lot of love from Vicky’s supporters, who clicked the like button on the selfie more than 26,000 times. Many of her online admirers and fellow models, such as Valeria Orsini, Laura Lux, Aurore Pariente, Isabella Mueller, and Violet Summers, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans were left speechless by the seductive look, opting to express their admiration only with emoji.

“Such a gorgeous goddess,” wrote Nikki Giavasis, adding a couple of two-hearts emoji.

“From the front to the back… bloody stunning,” chimed in another Instagram user.

“You’re an incredibly stunning, a really pretty, beautiful woman,” raved a third follower.

Vicky has been heating up her fans’ feed with a slew of provocative posts as of late. Just yesterday, the tattoo model and aerialist bared her generous posterior in the tinniest black lace thong, which she coupled with a matching mesh shirt. The smokeshow went braless under the see-through top, serving up a sexy show of her bountiful figure as she posed on her knees in bed and spread her legs. Check out the steamy shot here.