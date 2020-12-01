Liz Katz Shows Off Post-Baby Figure & Massive Cleavage In Skintight Playsuit

Cosplay model Liz Katz took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a new post that featured her wearing a revealing outfit and showing off her curvy physique just weeks after giving birth.

Tuesday’s update was a composite of two selfies that featured Liz posing in what appeared to be different rooms in her house. In the photo on the left side, the model stood in front of her bed, with one hand on her hip and the other holding up her phone as she struck a pose. The snap on the right side seemed to have been taken while Liz was in her living room as she once again held the device with one hand, with the other one on her right thigh. That time, it looked like she was partially sitting on a desk, with her left foot resting on the arm of a computer chair.

Liz wore the same outfit in the two selfies, rocking a tight-fitting playsuit with gray and black stripes that allowed her to show off her thick thighs and toned legs. Most notably, the ensemble had a deep plunging neckline that revealed her ample cleavage in both snaps. The cosplayer wore her long blond hair in a high ponytail, with her locks framing one side of her face as she looked at her phone’s camera.

In the caption, Liz admitted that she might have to change her phone case, adding a timely holiday reference at the end.

In the two hours or so since the update went live on Instagram, it has proven to be a hit with Liz’s fans, who showed their appreciation by hitting the like button more than 27,000 times. Her admirers also left more than 200 comments, with many of them showing love for her figure and asking if they could see her newborn child in future photos.

“Imagine Delirious in the background standing holding Babylirious,” one person remarked, also referring to the cosplayer’s partner, gaming YouTuber H20 Delirious.

“You are looking wonderful liz and yep the ghost on your case can be any ghost, they are not just for Halloween,” a second fan suggested.

“Gotta give you credit you look like you still in your early 20s,” a third follower noted.

While Liz hasn’t been posting much content since giving birth, she has kept her followers in the loop from time to time, sharing a mix of throwbacks from previous shoots and new images showcasing her post-pregnancy figure. She posted one example of the latter early last month, rocking a similarly skintight playsuit but teaming it with a black jacket and a Rugrats-themed backpack.