NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Be Traded To Mavericks For Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber & Future Draft Pick

Since the 2020 offseason started, rumors have been swirling around All-Star center Andre Drummond and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He may have decided to opt into the final year of his contract, but many people are still expecting the Cavaliers to move him this fall or before next year’s trade deadline. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Drummond is expected to receive strong interest from teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power to increase their chances of contending for a championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

According to Lee Tran of Fadeaway World, one of the potential landing spots for Drummond is the Dallas Mavericks. In the proposed scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a package that includes Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, and a future second-round pick to the Cavaliers in exchange for Drummond. Trading for Drummond would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis may have grown into dependable superstars, but in order to have a better chance of beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series, the Mavericks obviously need more star power on their roster. Tran believes that the successful acquisition of Drummond would enable the Mavericks to significantly improve their performance on the defensive end of the floor and assemble a “twin tower” to support Doncic.

“After seeing the Lakers this year, teams have got to be wondering about the defensive versatility a line up with two bigs can provide. There are transcendent big men in each conference, so there has to be someone who can guard them. The Dallas Mavericks could try to assemble their own ‘twin towers’ next to Luka Doncic and try to make a stalwart defensive squad around the young superstar. Drummond wouldn’t be difficult to get, considering he’s in the last year of his contract.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Drummond would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. Last season, he averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, per Basketball-Reference.com.

The Mavericks likely wouldn’t think twice before sacrificing Powell, Kleber, and a future second-rounder as long as it could help them become a more competitive team next year. Also, with Drummond’s contract expiring after the 2020-21 season, Dallas would have the salary cap flexibility to chase big names in the summer of 2021 where the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George are set to become free agents.