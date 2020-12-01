‘The Crown’ Stars Resemblance To Princess Diana & Prince Charles During Iconic Australia Photocall Is Uncanny

The actors who portray Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the Netflix series The Crown look uncannily like their real-life counterparts in two photos shared on Instagram. The first was a snapshot of the real royals shot in Australia when Prince Charles and Princess Diana toured the country in 1983. In the photograph, they played with their infant son, William. It was followed by a scene-still from an episode of Season 4 starring Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor as the Princess and Prince of Wales as they acted out the same event.

In the slideshow seen here, Charles and Diana appeared to be happy during this point in their royal trip, which included time spent in both Australia and New Zealand on their first overseas tour as a married couple.

Diana wore a deep green dress that had small white flowers atop it in the original snapshot. It featured a large, white lace collar that was a focal point of the garment. It was long in length and swept her calves. Diana wore light-colored tights and flat, white shoes to finish off the look. Charles donned a dark suit, a blue shirt, and a coordinating tie as they sat on a blanket with the infant for the cameras.

As seen in the second pic, The Crown’s adaptation of the fashion worn at the photocall was almost identical to the original clothing worn by the couple.

This idyllic family moment came after Charles and Diana had a heart-to-heart talk about the crumbling state of their marriage. They spoke about if they were willing to deal with their issues and make a go of their union for the sake of both their son and the monarchy. The film depicted that time on the tour as reportedly being one of their happiest as young parents. The couple reportedly enjoyed spending time with William at the cattle and sheep ranch Woomargama, which was a base for the royal family during their trip.

This overseas event would further solidify the media’s fascination with Diana and draw a deeper wedge between the married duo as Charles reportedly resented his wife’s popularity. This aspect of their life would be adapted in an episode of the program titled “Terra Nullius.”

Netflix viewers could not get over the resemblance between the real and imagined versions of the event.

