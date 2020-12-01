Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Buxom Curves In A Plunging Gray Jumpsuit That Fits Like A Glove

The Instagram model also wore a pair of flashy sneakers.

Alexa Dellanos delighted her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday with a smoking-hot new post that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The update included two photos, which a geotag indicated were taken in Miami Beach, Florida. They were snapped in a luxurious bedroom, where Alexa was seen sitting on a plush bed dressed with white linens and covered in several plush pillows.

As for her look in the shots, the model pulled a rare move by trading in her bikinis and lingerie for a cozy jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. The choice was certainly a modest one for her, but it was still sexy nonetheless.

The blond bombshell sat on the mattress in profile to the camera in the first snap and turned her head over her shoulder to shoot it a smoldering gaze. She looking as stunning as ever in the light gray garment that complemented her gorgeous, allover glow. The top of it mimicked a classic tank top style with thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snugly over her midsection and derriere, which she further emphasized by angling toward the lens in a suggestive manner.

Alexa faced the camera in the second shot and bent both her legs at the knees to reveal her Nike-clad feet. The move offered her audience a better look at the skintight ensemble, including its plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It also featured thick seams along its bodice that further flattered the star’s taut stomach and trim waist.

She styled her blond locks in a sleek, flipped ponytail that sat high up on her head and spilled down her back and shoulders. She also added a pair of diamond stud earrings, a gold watch, and a trendy chain necklace to give her outfit a hint of bling.

Fans seemed thrilled with the new addition to Alexa’s feed, awarding it more than 57,000 likes within nine hours of going live. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous woman,” one person wrote.

“Best body ever,” praised another fan.

“How are you this perfect?” a third follower asked.

“You make anything look good,” added a fourth admirer.

This was Alexa’s first post since early last month when she rocked a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination. That look was also a hit, racking up over 93,000 likes to date.