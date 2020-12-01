‘DWTS’ Host Tyra Banks Allegedly Wants Over $300,000 Per Episode For Season 30

Tyra reportedly thinks she should make more than former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews combined.

Tyra Banks could reportedly be in for a big pay day if she returns to Dancing with the Stars for Season 30 next year. According to a source, after seeing a bump in ratings for her first round as host, Tyra believes she should get more than ABC paid Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews combined.

That’s according to an OK! Magazine insider. They claimed that the star (who is also an executive producer on the series) could be looking to get more than $300,000 per episode after Tom and Erin were said to have received around $150,000 each.

The source alleged that “Tyra’s main focus right now is negotiating another season of hosting” and claimed that it “isn’t going to come cheap” for executives.

“Tyra can make the argument that she is doing the work that previously took two hosts. So, combine what they paid Tom and Erin together, then add in a little for her huge ratings success, and we have a deal. Tyra is worth it,” the insider said.

They added that she “knows her worth” and took “a franchise that was a little past its prime and made it into the show everyone is talking about.”

“Even more important than the buzz is the ratings she has been delivering, too. At the end of the day, Tyra is a businesswoman, she deserves a lot more money to return.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

According to the insider, Tyra also has a separate deal between ABC Signature Studios and her own production company that will see her create both unscripted and scripted shows for the network, reported to include something similar to her breakout TV hit, America’s Next Top Model.

Throughout Season 29 of DWTS, Tyra repeatedly pointed to the spike in viewing figures as validation and claimed in October that she was the one pulling in the numbers, despite a wave of backlash from fans who called for the original hosts to come back.

It’s not yet been officially confirmed by ABC if the supermodel will be back. However, she hinted at a return and what the next round of shows could look like following last week’s finale when she teased she already has big plans to shake things up.

Speaking to Parade, Tyra admitted she’s been making notes on her phone about the changes she’d like to see. She said she’s hoping to bring Derek Hough back as a permanent judge after he replaced Len Goodman this year due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.