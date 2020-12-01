‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Is Mushroom Aloe Blacc?

Season 4 of The Masked Singer airs episodes every week on Fox. Viewers and the panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — have been trying to figure out who Mushroom is. It is obvious they are a male vocalist, but who?

From some of their clue packages, Mushroom has given out a lot of information about their journey to becoming a star.

They expressed that they “started out in the rat race” with a job that might “surprise” everyone. When the world turned upside down, it allowed them to turn their hobby into a career. At first, people didn’t understand them. However, as time went on, they kept “growing and grinding” until someone gave them a chance. They hinted they might be accosted with Hamilton.

During another episode, Mushroom’s clue package consisted of a number of High School/Mean Girls references.

As the weeks have gone on, they have proved their versatility as a singer.

For their debut performance, Mushroom sang Maxwell’s version of “This Woman’s Work.” The following week, they chose Cher’s iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

The panel’s guesses have been all over the place and have changed each time.

Scherzinger has said Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Adam Lambert, and Donald Glover, who performs under his stage name Childish Gambino.

Jeong assumed it might be Usher while McCarthy has guessed Frank Ocean.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, lots of fans on social media have tweeted why they believe Mushroom is Todrick Hall. However, as seen on Talent Recap’s YouTube channel, which you can watch here, they seem to have figured out exactly who is singing underneath the costume.

With all the clues given, it appears they all add up to American entertainer Aloe Blacc.

Blacc featured on the Hamilton mixtape. He began his career as a member of the indie rap group Emanon, which is why Mushroom said they “sprouted from underground.”

Before making music, the 41-year-old worked with Ernst & Young, which relates to him saying he “started out in the rat race.” Singing was always a hobby for the hitmaker during high school and college until it became a full-time job.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

On social media, there are many viewers who agree.

“OKAY listen up Aloe Blacc is the Mushroom on #TheMaskedSinger and I have never been more confident in a guess,” one user tweeted.

“no no.. mushroom is aloe blacc. no doubt about it. #maskedsinger #maskedsingerfox,” another person shared in a tweet.

“The mushroom is definitely Aloe Blacc!! #TheMaskedSinger,” remarked a third fan on Twitter.

Viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Blacc is underneath the sparkly costume.