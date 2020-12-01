Joey King Flaunts Killer Abs In See-Through Black Top & Matching Bra

Joey King showed off her incredible body for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. The actress appeared to delight her over 17.9 million Instagram followers with the racy snap of her gym-honed physique.

Joey — who won the hearts of her fans in the Netflix film The Kissing Booth, and its sequel — looked smoking hot as she rocked a see-through top with black trim. The sheer material left very little to the imagination while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her killer abs. She also showed off her black bra underneath.

The lingerie featured thin straps, as well as a low-cut neckline that flashed her ample cleavage. She completed the look with a matching skirt that wrapped snugly around her tiny waist. Joey opted for just one piece of jewelry, but it made a huge statement. She rocked a thick, gold choker around her neck that drew a ton of attention.

The actress posed in a hallway near a window. She placed one hand on a nearby wall while leaving the other to hang at her side. Her shoulders were pulled back and sunlight streamed across her face as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

She wore her brunette locks parted down the center for the shot. The strands were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Joey’s followers immediately began to share their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 3.4 million likes within the first 17 hours after it went live on the platform. Her abundance of supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave over 7,100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I love you always in all the ways,” one follower stated, added a black heart emoji for emphasis.

“You’re so hot,” declared another.

“How can one person be so absolutely perfect and amazing. You rock JK,” a third social media user wrote.

“Can I borrow your torso to wash my clothes,” quipped a fourth person.

The actress doesn’t appear to mind showing some skin in sexy outfits online. Her admirers have grown accustomed to seeing her flash her stunning figure with confidence.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Joey recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a colorful minidress and red heels while showcasing her long, lean legs. That post was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 2.9 million likes and over 7,900 comments.