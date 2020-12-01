Stella Maxwell Wears Nothing But Neon Green Bikini Bottoms In Paradisiacal Snap

Stella Maxwell made a jaw-dropping return to her Instagram page this week following a stretch of silence on the social media platform. The model stunned her 5.3 million followers as she went scantily clad in a paradisiacal snap that added some serious heat to her feed.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel stood in the middle of a large field in the December 1 addition to her feed. The ground was covered with several types of vibrant greenery, while a tree on the left side of the frame towered over her, providing a bit of shade as she worked the camera. She posed with her backside to the lens and bunched her platinum locks up against the back of her head as she took in a stunning ocean view in front of her.

The scene was nothing short of breathtaking and oozed tropical vibes that were sure to envoke envy in some of her fans as they flip their calendars to the first day of December. Still, it was Stella herself that remained the focus of her audience as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a racy ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

The Belgian hottie brought the heat as she flaunted her slender frame in nothing more than a pair of neon green bikini bottoms that popped against her tan. The number boasted a cheeky cut that exposed her lean legs and enviable buns nearly in their entirety, while a ruching detail down the middle of the fabric further flattered her insane curves. It had a low-rise waistband with thin straps that fit snugly around her midsection, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Stella took her look to the next level by ditching the top half of her swimwear, giving the snap even more of a seductive vibe. She appeared to have crossed one of her arms in front of her bare chest, though her pose in front of the camera was enough to ensure that she would not violate any of Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines.

She also added a gold necklace to give her barely there look a hint of bling. She seemed to have styled it backward and pulled its pendant far down the back of her neck to draw attention to her toned back and shoulders.

Fans went wild for the bootylicious look from the catwalk queen, awarding the upload more than 53 likes within just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to further express their admiration for the snap.

“Beautiful Angel in a beautiful landscape. This is beauty,” one person wrote.

“Stella thrivin’ in nature,” quipped another fan.

“You slay queen,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Stella has shown some skin on her Instagram page. She pulled off a similar ensemble back in September when she went full bombshell in nothing but a thong and thigh-high boots to remind her followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election.