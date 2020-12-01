Morgan Ketzner Sizzles In A Classic Black Bikini While Relaxing By The Pool

Morgan Ketzner is still soaking up the warm weather in the desert. The stunning model flashed her physique for the camera in a new Instagram photo on Monday as she enjoyed some fun in the sun.

In the sexy shot, Morgan looked hotter than ever while hanging by the pool. She opted for a classic black bikini, which perfectly complemented her bronzed skin.

The teeny top hugged her chest snugly and featured spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a deep neckline that put her ample cleavage in full view.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her curvy hips and fit firmly around her petite waist while emphasizing her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. However, it appeared to be her flat tummy and impressive abs that stole the show.

Morgan posed with her feet in the swimming pool. She had one leg crossed in front of the other as she pushed her hip out. Her back was slightly arched and her head was tilted. In her hands she held a bottle and a glass as she smiled into the camera.

In the background of the snap, some tall palm trees could be seen. The sunlight beamed down to reflect off of the water, and some lounge chairs were also visible. The clear, blue sky could also be spotted. Morgan geotagged her location as Scottsdale, Arizona.

Her long, blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in tousled waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 619,000-plus followers appeared to approve of the post and showed some love by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 550 messages during that time.

“You are goals,” one follower declared.

“Smiling beauty,” another wrote.

“Always beautiful with a wonderful smile,” a third comment read.

“I admire you!!” a fourth user admitted.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to rocking racy ensembles online. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snaps of herself rocking skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a tight, ruched bikini as she soaked up some sun in Las Vegas. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 770 comments thus far.