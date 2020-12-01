Gigi Hadid Wears Clinging Tank Dress In Rare Pregnancy Photos With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid shared three rare pregnancy photos, one that included former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, the father of her daughter. These appeared to have been taken when the model was in the latter months of her pregnancy before delivering her first child in September of this year. Gigi and Zayn are yet to announce their daughter’s name so fans have taken to calling the little girl Zigi, a combination of both their monikers.

The model looked blissful in the photo sequence.

In the first shot, which was taken in black and white, Gigi stood on a deck area in the home she shares with her family in Pennsylvania. The clan resides in New Hope, a town that is dotted with independently run shops and an artistic community.

Gigi wore a long, ribbed tank dress in the shot. It clung to her every curve including the most important one of all, her large, pregnant belly. Gigi posed for a profile snap and showed off her right side. Her long, blonde hair was slicked back away from her face and secured at the back of her scalp with a hair tie. Both of her hands were positioned behind her. The palms of her hands rested on the lower part of her back.

In the second photograph, Zayn appeared. In the color pic, Zayn rested his head on Gigi’s belly. The image, which was taken from below the model’s belly with the camera pointed upward, captured the singer’s contented smile as he made eye contact with his baby mama. Gigi looked down at her beloved long-time boyfriend and smiled at him blissfully.

The final snap was of Gigi positioned in the same spot as the first black and white image. This time the photograph was in color and she showed off the left side of her body. Her left arm rested on the fencing that surrounded the deck while her right hand was placed underneath her stomach to cradle it. She did not smile in this photo.

In the background, rolling fields of green grass that dominates the family farm was visible. Yolanda Hadid bought the home in 2017 which has 32 acres of land reported The Sun.

Fans of the Gigi and the One Direction singer were enchanted by the uploads.

“I see happiness,” claimed one fan.

“Beautiful mamma,” wrote a second follower.

“How did you look even more stunning pregnant tho?” questioned a third Instagram user.

“I mean they are beautiful parents. Look at Zayn being all cute in the second photo,” penned a fourth fan.