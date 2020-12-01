Jade Grobler Proudly Displays Her Booty At The Beach: ‘Golden Hour Glow’

Jade Grobler uploaded a new Instagram post on Monday, November 30 that tantalized her fans. The South African model took to her feed to share two sizzling snapshots that showed her rocking a scanty thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

Jade sported a white two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her assets. The tiny front side of the bandeau-style top was not so visible in the pics, but it was seen in another Instagram post.

The garment was cut so small that it barely contained her perky chest. Notably, the swimwear boasted triangle cups that were worn differently. The base of the cups formed a tiny circle along her cleavage, and the strings were crisscrossed over her midriff, then tied around her back. The thick halter-style strap was worn over her chest.

She wore the matching thong. The low-cut waistline exposed a lot of skin, particularly around her taut tummy and abs. Thin straps made up the waistband and clung to her waist, highlighting its slenderness. The back portion showcased her round booty.

The first image featured Jade posing in the middle of the frame with her backside directed to the camera. The scenery around her revealed incredible views of the sea and the sky with pink and yellow hues caused by the sunset.

Despite the beautiful background, many viewers were more focused on her cheeky display. She placed her arms on the sides as she looked over her shoulder and gazed at the lens. The sunshine enveloped her body and it made her skin glow.

The second photo featured Jade in a similar stance. This time, she stretched her left arm and moved it away from her body. The babe smiled when the photographer took the shot.

For the occasion, Jade left her blond hair loose with a heavy side part. Her locks appeared unstyled as natural waves formed along the ends.

Jade wrote a few words in the caption. As of this writing, the new share gained more than 23,800 likes, and 260-plus of her admirers dropped emoji and messages in the comments section. A lot of fans gushed over her daring display, and many of them also told her how hot she looked. Countless others struggled with how to express their thoughts about the pictures, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“You are so perfect! I am the happiest when I get a notification from you,” a follower wrote.

“The best IG model on the planet. You are so sexy, so beautiful, and has a big heart for animals. The perfect package,” wrote another fan.

“That banging body is the best!” gushed a third admirer.