Celeste Bright Looks Smoking-Hot In Lace Lingerie: ‘Pop Of Red’

Instagram model and influencer Celeste Bright spiced up the feed of her over 708,000 followers with a tantalizing lingerie photo Monday, showing plenty of skin in a fiery-red two-piece set from PrettyLittleThing. The 26-year-old rocked a see-through lace bralette and a coordinating thong, displaying her lean figure in profile.

The model posed against a white backdrop that made her lingerie pop out even more. The outfit complemented her blond tresses, while also accentuating the stunner’s glowing tan. The ensemble featured underwire cups that drew attention toward her perky chest and a low, square neckline that teased her cleavage. A dainty ruffled trim adorned the neckline, further luring the gaze to her bosom.

Her trim midriff was exposed between the top and the mid-rise bottoms, which flaunted her hip and thigh due to their incredible high cut. The hot look was complete with spaghetti shoulder straps, which tied with long, loopy bows draping down her upper arms. The lingerie sported a delicate boho print that added chic to the revealing number.

Celeste put on a tempting display as she posed with one arm resting on her rear end. She put one leg in front of the other and tucked her other hand behind her head, looking into a distance with a drowsy stare. Her plump lips were slightly parted in a provocative expression, giving her more sex appeal. Her locks were styled in tousled waves that framed her face, emphasizing her striking features and tumbling down her back, shoulder, and chest.

The photo cut off at the mid-thigh, keeping the focus on Celeste’s lithe midsection and rounded posterior. The model made her caption all about the color of her apparel, adding a pair of red emoji to further put the point across.

The steamy upload proved to be very popular with her online admirers, racking up more than 14,600 likes overnight. Fans from all over the world flocked to the comments section to praise the smoking-hot look, leaving gushing messages in French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese. Celeste’s English-speaking fans also chimed in, complimenting her “sexy figure” and overall seductive appearance.

“You certainly make that pop of red amazing,” said one Instagrammer.

“The most beautiful and the sexiest girl,” declared a second fan.

“[I’m] gonna be singing ‘Lady in Red’ all night now,” quipped a third Instagram user, who added hearts at the beginning and the end of their comment.

“Absolutely stunning and breathtaking,” raved a fourth follower, who also left a trail of flattering emoji.

Celeste has been serving up a slew of racy looks as of late. The bombshell branded herself a “beach bae” in a post shared November 28, wherein she left little to the imagination in the skimpiest string bikini while chilling on the sand. That upload, which can be viewed here, has amassed over 23,280 likes to date.