Danica Patrick Rocks A Floral-Print Bikini: ‘Say Yes To That Spontaneous And Playful Inner Child’

Danica Patrick had some fun in the sun in the latest update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The November 30 post included three images that captured her enjoying a little rest and relaxation with a friend.

The first image in the series saw Patrick posed next to her pal, Naada Mas. The two ladies sat under a linen awning and a sliver of blue sky with a few puffy white clouds could be seen behind them. A stretch of sparkly blue water made up the rest of the backdrop. According to a post that was shared on Mas’ page the same day, the pair were vacationing in Tulum, Mexico.

For the photo op, Patrick rested one hand on her cheek, and the draped the opposite near her side as she gazed off into the distance with an open-mouth smile. She opted for a floral-print bikini top that perfectly suited her athletic frame. The body of the garment was black and patterned with colorful red flowers. It had a plunging neckline and triangular cups that offered a generous view of her cleavage. Its thin straps were tight over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

Patrick accessorized with a pair of reflective aviators and a pendant necklace. She also added a chain bracelet to match. Patrick wore her short brunette tresses down with a side part.

Mas sported a crop top with a straight neckline. The garment had frilly fabric on the top and bottom, and its cut exposed a peek of her midriff. It had cold shoulder sleeves that offered another tease of skin. Mas pulled her long, blond locks back in a bun and added a set of layered bracelets to one wrist.

The second image in the series captured the pair posed in the same spot, looking into the camera with smiles on their faces. In the third image, Patrick wrapped her arm around Mas, and the two ladies appeared to be having a blast.

In the caption, Patrick reminded fans to say “yes” to their inner child, and included a series of other suggestions. It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the update, and it’s amassed more than 14,000 likes and 180-plus comments.

“Your smile is great. Keep it going,” one follower wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“So great to see you having such a great carefree time,” a second social media user chimed in.

“I like what your doing i just might try that. You look amazing babe,” another gushed alongside a few flames.

“Danica you have a beautiful smile enjoy life,” a fourth wrote.