Bella Thorne Goes Pantsless To Expose Hot Pink Underwear In New Photos

The former Disney star ditched the pants on Instagram.

Bella Thorne didn’t leave much to the imagination on Instagram this week as she posed pantsless and tugged her sweater in two sultry snaps. In her November 30 upload, the former Disney Channel star ditched the bottoms to show off her hot pink panties.

In the first photo, Bella put her long, toned legs on full display as she sat on a white windowsill that looked out onto foliage and the side of a building as the sun set. The star perched on the wooden structure with her back against the window as her long locks cascaded down over her right shoulder.

The 23-year-old tilted her head to the right as she flashed her colorful underwear, which featured a thick elastic band around her torso and a thinner trim over the top of her legs. Bella slightly pulled up her baby pink sweater, which had the words “4vr lonely” written in a white font over her chest, with both hands to give a peek at her flat tummy.

Bella appeared to put her left foot on the floor but lifted her right leg, showing off a tattoo just below her knee. She rested it on her other thigh.

Bella tagged her older sister, Dani Thorne, on the photo.

The second snap was pretty similar, though the My Own Worst Enemy actress pulled her top up a little higher and lifted her head slightly.

In the caption, she shared her excitement for the release of her new single “SFB,” which stands for “Stupid F*cking B*tch,” later this week alongside several clapping hands emoji.

The upload proved to be a hit with her 24.2 million followers. It was liked over 702,000 times and amassed close to 2,000 followers.

“You’re stunning,” one Instagram user commented with its tongue out and a heart.

“Such a queen,” another wrote with a double heart emoji.

“LOVE YOU BELLA,” a third comment read in all caps with a heart.

“Legs for days,” another wrote with a drooling and side smirking face.

The upload came after she gave fans a treat on the social media site last week while gushing over her boyfriend, Ben Mascolo. Bella posed on a red sofa next to a large fluffy bear and “girl” spelled out in balloons.

She clutched a bouquet of red roses and rocked a strappy white top, gray skirt, and black tights, revealing in the caption that Ben had surprised her with them.

“Total boyfriend goals,” she wrote in the caption.