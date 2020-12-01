‘Counting On’ Stars Joe & Kendra Duggar Reveal Gender Of Baby Number 3

Counting On stars Joe and Kendra Duggar have revealed the gender of their third child in three years. The couple announced their “tiebreaker” in a series of three Instagram uploads.

The couple has been married for three years, They tied the knot in September 2017 surrounded by family and friends in their Arkansas hometown.

Joe and Kendra will welcome a little girl to their brood. Their siblings will be brother Garrett David, 2, and sister Addison Renee, who turned 1 in November. The couple shared a sweet photo from her birthday celebration as seen here.

In the first image of the photo sequence, Joe and Kendra each held one of their children. Joe cradled Garrett while Kendra held Addison close in the black and white snap. In his left hand, Joe held a black chalkboard with the words “tie-breaker is a” written in white chalk.

The second snap was of the happy parents, who blew out pink petals from the palms of their hands. Joe looked directly at the camera in the photo. He wore a brown, button-down dress shirt. Kendra chose a tan dress and a white sweater worn atop it. Her long, blonde hair was fashioned into waves around her face.

In the final snapshot, a color image of the family with their two children was visible. Both children were similarly dressed in the same color scheme as their parents.

The twosome commented in the caption of the shot, taken by Madison Nicole Photography, that they were thrilled that the girls would outnumber the boys in their brood.

In August, Joe and Kendra officially announced that they would become parents yet again. They posted a photograph seen here where it was revealed that the duo would welcome their third child in February 2021. This image also used a chalkboard theme which they appeared to employ once again for the reveal images.

Fans of the Duggar family were happy to learn about the exciting news.

“Wow, the girl grandbabies are outnumbering the boy grandkids,” penned one fan.

“Congratulations to you both, but slow down now. Enjoy the ones you have while they are small, it goes by so fast,” claimed a second follower.

“That’s wonderful! I was so worried because you guys hadn’t mentioned the new baby since the pregnancy announcement! Congratulations,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I totally thought it would be a boy! I bet she and Addison will be close,” commented a fourth fan of the clan.