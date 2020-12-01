Cindy Prado Smolders In Strappy Crop Top As She Flashes Major Cleavage & Ripped Abs

Blond bombshell Cindy Prado tantalized her fans when she took to Instagram on Monday evening. The model looked sensational in a skimpy outfit that put her assets on display. She updated her feed with three sizzling shots which immediately sparked a frenzy among her 1.8 million followers.

In her caption, she promoted PrettyLittleThing’s Pink Monday. She offered a code good for an extra discount for items purchased from the site.

Cindy Prado Smolders In Strappy Ensemble

The influencer wore a strappy crop top which tied in the front. The upper half of the top tied at her bust, while the lower half fastened at her midsection. She put her voluptuous cleavage and ripped abs on display in the sexy garment. She teamed the piece with a pair of denim bottoms.

Cindy’s accessories were bold yet understated. She wore a thick gold choker, a delicate necklace with a pendant, as well as a third chain around her neck. She added earrings, a linked bracelet, and some rings on her fingers to complete the look.

The 27-year-old styled her hair in a deep side part. Her lush gold mane tumbled down her shoulders and back in soft, loose waves.

The social media star took to the outdoors for the photo op. Behind her, abundant greenery and palm leaves blurred into the background as she modeled her ensemble.

Cindy Tugs At The Strings

In the first photo, the model tugged at the strings which were holding her top together. She teased her fans with her actions while looking directly at the camera. She pouted her full lips and smoldered provocatively.

Cindy’s hair was fluffed in the second snap. She played with her tresses while folding one arm across her waist. In this ultra sexy pic, Cindy parted her lips.

The third image had Cindy hooking her thumbs into the belt loops. The pose emphasized her slim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The post has already racked up over 34,000 likes as many of her fans showed her some love. Others took to the comments section to compliment and praise her looks.

“I love your eyes and your smile,” a follower told her.

Another waxed lyrical about her mane.

“OMG this hair! How do you get it so full and thick! Amazing babe,” they gushed.

An admirer made a tongue-in-cheek comment about one of Cindy’s features.

“I could just eat your lips for breakfast,” they teased and added a slew of flame emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer simply called her “such a babe.”

Previously, the influencer got down on her hands and knees for a recent photoshoot, as reported by The Inquisitr.