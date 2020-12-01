Tahlia Hall Gets Sultry In A Tiny Black Bikini On The Water

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram page on November 30 to share a titillating update with her fans. The Australian model flaunted her bombshell curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit while spending the day on the water.

In the snap, Tahlia was seen enjoying the warm sunshine at a place that looked like a floating bar in the middle of the sea. Another Instagram post showed a glimpse of the location, which was the scenic Hardy Reef, Heart Reef in Queensland, Australia.

The social media star was on the sun deck, sitting on the backrest of a lounge chair. One side of her body was mostly seen from her angle as she posed with her thighs closed and knees bent. She held onto the railings as she gazed to her left. Her expression appeared sultry in the shot. The babe was sporting a snorkel, which was worn on top of her head. Her body was lit up by the sunshine, making her flawless skin glow.

Tahlia sported a black bikini set. It included a minuscule top with what looked like fully lined, triangle cups that failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. A hint of sideboob was evident in the snapshot. Her cleavage was also on display from its plunging neckline. The floss-like straps that provided support stretched around her neck, with another strap going around her back.

Her bikini bottoms boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed a generous amount of skin and helped to accentuate her taut stomach. Her pose also highlighted her small waistline. The piece was held in place by strings that secured around her waist. It featured high leg cuts that accentuated her curvy hips.

Tahlia’s golden locks were slicked back and wet from diving. She let the strands fall on her back.

Tahlia paired the photo with a short caption where she compared her recent adventure to a “James Bond” movie.

The latest share received a lot of love from her avid admirers. Within hours, the post received more than 17,300 likes. It also pulled in over 170 comments.

Many of her eager fans shared their thoughts on her sheer display of skin. Several followers struggled to find the right words to express their feelings for the influencer. Instead, they opted to drop a combination of emoji.

“You look like a Bond girl, for real. What a hottie!” a fan commented.

“Wow! So hot! This place looks magical, and you are phenomenal,” gushed another admirer.

“No, girl. You are a vibe!!!” a third follower wrote.