Kate Gosselin Reveals She’s Packing Up As Her House Sale Makes Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

The former 'Kate Plus 8' star is getting ready to move out of her Pennsylvania mansion.

Kate Gosselin’s house sale ranks with Justin Bieber’s honeymoon mansion and a vacation property once owned by John Lennon on a list of celebrity real estate hot properties.

The mom of eight’s sale of her sprawling Pennsylvania property made a list of Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News for November, per PR Web.

Described as “Kate Gosselin’s Kate Plus 8 Ranch,” the round-up noted that the Gosselin home was seen “millions of times” on the long-running TLC reality hit.

“With over 7,500 square feet on 23 acres, the Pennsylvania home includes a family room, horse barn, two washers, two dryers, three ovens and six bedrooms,” the teaser noted.

Kate’s house was touted alongside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s $8.9 million Beverly Hills Honeymoon Mansion, Leonard Bernstein’s New York Penthouse, McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc’s 550-acre California Ranch, John Lennon’s former Palm Beach pad, and more. NBA legend LeBron James’ closing on a Beverly Hills property that was previously owned by The Young and the Restless creator Lee Phillip Bell and movie legend Katharine Hepburn also made the list.

A source previously told The Sun that Kate needed to sell the million-dollar million Pennsylvania mansion she bought with ex-husband Jon 12 years ago because she was “struggling financially” with no reality TV jobs in sight.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

The listing for the Gosselin abode on the RE-Max real estate website reveals the sale is currently pending. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was listed for $1,299, 900.

While it is still unclear exactly where Kate and her kids are moving, the property appears to have been scooped up quickly. In an Instagram post shared by her 20-year-old daughter Mady, seen here, Kate remarked on a Thanksgiving day platter created by her daughters and revealed she is in move-out mode.

“So delicious! Even my fashionista girl can cook, right Mad?” Kate wrote. “Thank you my girls for taking control of the cooking today so I could focus on sorting and packing.”

Speaking of that final Thanksgiving at the Gosselin family home, The Sun noted that it wasn’t exactly picture-perfect.

Mady, who’s a huge Tik Tok fan, told her followers that she had planned to jump on the trend of re-creating the famous Gossip Girl dinner scene that features a big Thanksgiving table fight, but that her siblings had other plans.

“I was going to make my family do this trend at dinner but then it happened in real life,” Mady wrote.

After revealing that members of her clan ended up getting into a real-life fight at the holiday table, the college sophomore later added, “Everything is all good now though.”

With Mady and her twin Cara away at college, Kate currently lives with her 16-year-olds Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah. Teens Hannah and Collin Gosselin live with Jon and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad.