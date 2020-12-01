Sofia Richie Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini

Sofia Richie is sharing more photos from her tropical vacation, and followers are not complaining one bit. The social media star flaunted her insane bikini body in a new snap posted to Instagram Tuesday morning, displaying her killer curves in a pink tie-dye two-piece that bared her cleavage and hips.

The photo showed the 22-year-old posing inside what looked like an empty swimming pool. The stunner was standing with her hip cocked and her legs widely parted, showing off her lean figure. The snapshot captured Sofia from the mid-thigh up, spotlighting her toned midsection and tights abs. Her sculpted tummy was exposed above the low-rise waistline of her bikini, which also showcased her slender thighs.

The ruched number featured skimpy bottoms with a minuscule front that only covered the essential parts of her body. The item tied on her hips with loopy bows dangling down, accentuating her waist and hourglass shape. The swimsuit was complete with a revealing halterneck top, which boasted small cups that were spaced wide apart and flashed a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

The bathing suit was from high-fashion swimwear designer, Frankies Bikinis, which the model made sure to tag in her post. Sofia added some bling to the racy pool item with a set of gold hoop earrings.

The blond babe rocked the wet hair look, showing off her tousled tresses that tumbled down her back. A few locks brushed over her shoulder, drawing attention to the plunging neckline. The bombshell struck a sultry pose with one hand raised atop her head, staring at the camera with a fierce gaze. She slightly pursed her lips in an enticing expression, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The photo also gave fans a peek at her sun-kissed surroundings, showing a beach villa decorated with striped window shades. A group of palm trees towered behind the building, while two massive trunks stretched up in front of it.

The update was a big hit with many of Sofia’s 6.5 million followers, garnering more than 116,800 likes in the first six hours of posting. Her admirers also took to the comments section in large numbers to compliment her hot look and seductive appearance.

“The body!!!” gushed one person, adding a pair of OK-hand emoji.

“Love the bikini,” said a second fan.

“My fave shoot of yours,” assured a third follower.

“DAYUM!” a fourth Instagrammer wrote in all caps, prefacing their message with a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia recently slayed the tie-dye look in a post that portrayed her at the beach. That upload saw her looking fabulous in a blue swimsuit from the same brand and was rewarded with over 313,500 likes by her eager audience.