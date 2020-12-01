Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Brandon Blackstock Reportedly Asks For $436K A Month In Spousal Support As Part Of Divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has reportedly asked for $436,000 a month in spousal support as part of their divorce settlement. This came on the heels of a judge’s ruling that Kelly would have primary custody of the couple’s two young children, Remy and River, reported People Magazine.

A source close to the couple said in a statement to the aforementioned publication that Brandon’s requested amount of alimony would encompass monies needed for both himself and his children in one lump sum.

“Brandon’s been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal and $135K in child support per month,” said the source.

The music manager has reportedly also asked for $2M in attorney fees. The above source claimed that he is the one driving up the cost of the process and reportedly has seven attorneys representing him.

Kelly legally filed to split from her husband in June of this year after being wed for seven years. They wed in October of 2013. He is also a father to two other children with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, named Savannah and Seth.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

People reported that a source claimed that Kelly’s first priority will always be her kids and “all the hearts that are involved in this divorce. It’s been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly’s pleased with the court’s ruling regarding custody.” They also alleged that Kelly had to “fight” for her kids since Brandon and his attorneys were making “unreasonable requests” of the singer, who was the first American Idol winner, currently hosts her own daytime talk show, and is a coach on The Voice.

Kelly has not made an official comment regarding her divorce proceedings. However, she did say during a November 26 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she has learned a lot about herself since the filing reported Page Six.

She said that she always works hard to be the best version of herself possible. She claimed that she continues to use the advice given to her by her mother Jeanne, who told once told her that “you are who you surround yourself with.” Kelly elaborated by saying that you always want to make sure that you are surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves.