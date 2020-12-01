Tarsha Whitmore Gets All Dolled Up In A Glamorous ‘Sunday Lunch’ Look

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 865,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a glamorous look that she wore while enjoying lunch with her girlfriends. The photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha was perched atop a simple black chair. A textured gray wall was visible behind her, but the focal point of the shot remained her tantalizing figure.

The two-piece set she wore was from the brand WMNS Wear, whose Instagram page she tagged in the picture. The ensemble featured a skimpy top that showed off her curves to perfection. The garment had a neckline that stretched straight across her chest, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. It also had a slight notch in the middle, which displayed more of her bronzed skin. Super thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, flaunting her toned arms, and the subtly patterned mint green fabric stretched over her ample assets.

The shirt had an asymmetrical hem that dipped lower in the middle and stretched slightly higher over her sides, giving the set a unique vibe. She paired the eye-catching top with a simple miniskirt that showcased her sculpted physique. The miniskirt was high-waisted, drawing attention to her hourglass shape, and featured ruched detailing along the side that ended in a tie embellishment on her thigh. The fabric hugged her pert posterior and shapely hips, and the hem came juts a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her long legs on display.

She finished the ensemble with a few accessories, including a small white bag that she had slung over one shoulder, and strappy white slide-on heels. She also had a delicate necklace around her neck.

Tarsha tagged the brand Hair Heaven Emporium in the picture as well, giving credit to the salon for her long, sleek locks. She kept her gaze focused on something in the distance as the picture was taken, and she looked stunning.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 8,300 likes as well as 86 comments in just two hours.

“This set on you wowww amazing,” one fan wrote, loving the look.

“Unreal,” another chimed in, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“This fit is everything,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous and stunning,” yet another commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a similar ensemble that likewise consisted of two matching pieces. She paired a white miniskirt with a revealing crop top as she curled up on a sleek couch, looking absolutely gorgeous.