Huge ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Ridge Worries About Thomas After Hope Calls

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 1 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is worried about his son. He knows that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has not been himself lately, but nothing can prepare him for the truth, per The TV Watercooler.

Ridge Forrester Worries About His Son

Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) have been making up for lost time. Thanks to Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) shenanigans, they were nearly driven apart. Now that his love life is back on track, the dressmaker will turn his attention back to his children.

Brooke is concerned that Thomas may be obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) again. She feels that Hope should not have asked him to work on the Hope For The Future line. While Ridge may disagree, he also knows that Thomas has a lot on his plate.

The designer now shares custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) with Hope, and he has been seeing less of his son. Ridge knows that it must be taking a toll on Thomas.

Thomas’ Many Falls

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is concerned about Thomas. After leaving the apartment, he gives Hope a call and urges her to go and see her ex.

She lets her mom know where she’s headed because Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is still missing. He just told her that he would be spending the night at his office and he hasn’t returned yet. Hope wants her mother to know her whereabouts in case something happens or Liam returns.

When Brooke tells Ridge that Finn was at Thomas’ house and he was acting strangely, they may even have a minor spat. She doesn’t want her daughter near the man who nearly destroyed her life. On the other hand, Ridge will come to his child’s defense. He knows that Thomas has been working hard to turn over a new leaf.

However, when the dressmaker learns that all may not be well with Thomas, he may panic. He wonders if anything is wrong and if he should also go to the apartment. He knows that Thomas hasn’t been feeling well and has been complaining of headaches lately. He may not know that the designer