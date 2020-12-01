Kaley Cuoco Poses In A Bathrobe To Reveal Unique Present From Husband

The former 'Big Bang Theory' star showed off her huge birthday gift from Karl Cook.

Kaley Cuoco slipped into a bathrobe and slippers to reveal the special present she received from her husband, Karl Cook. The former The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on November 30, her 35th birthday, to show off a huge wooden structure.

The video began with a look at a house across the street before it panned left and Kaley came into shot. The birthday girl was sat atop a huge wooden mounting block with horse shoes embedded in it that was strapped onto a metal structure.

Kaley perched on a raised section with her legs crossed in a dark navy bathrobe as she gave the camera a wave with her left arm wrapped around her waist. Her natural beauty was on full display as she put her hand up to her mouth and showed off her fluffy, leopard print slippers.

The actress had her long, blond hair straight and down and flashed a smile as she looked pretty thrilled with her gift.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude and told her 6.3 million followers exactly what the present was.

She tagged her husband and revealed that he made it himself from salvaged wood, explaining that it’s a tool to make it easier to get on a horse.

She called it “nothing short of amazing” alongside a number of different emoji, including smiley faces covered in hearts, two loudly crying faces, a horse, and a unicorn. Both Kaley and Karl are big fans of horses, with the latter being a professional equestrian.

Plenty of fans shared birthday wishes in the comments section, while others gushed over the unique gift.

“Wow! Amazing! Welcome home!,” one fan wrote.

“This is an AWESOME gift!” another told her with several red hearts.

“OMG! @mrtankcook you absolutely smashed it!!!!” a third wrote, tagging Kaley’s husband alongside two praising hands and a heart.

“He’s definitely a keeper,” a fourth comment read.

The upload proved popular with her fans. It amassed over 1 million views, more than 173,000 likes, and 2,500-plus comments.

Kaley revealed what else she did to celebrate earlier in the day. In another Instagram upload, she revealed she got a morning workout in as she posted a clip of herself boxing in an all-black ensemble.

She joked in the caption that she got a “nice kick in the [a**]” from her trainer, Ryan Sorensen. Kaley also shared that she was in the festive spirit and had started exercising to Christmas music.